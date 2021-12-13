Julie Van Espen murder trial to be held behind closed doors
The trial of the man accused of the murder of the student Julie Van Espen will be held behind closed doors. The decision to hold the trial, at the Court of Assis in Antwerp, without the press or public present in the chamber came at the request of the civil parties in the case. Neither the Public Prosecutor’s office nor the defence had any objection to holding the trial in closed session.
In the motivation for its decision to hold the trail of Steve Bakelmans (41) behind closed doors, the court says that the fact that Julie Van Espen (23) was raped before she was murdered means that a lot of personal information about the victim will be discussed during the course of the trial.
Set against this is the fundamental right to be tried in public. However, the court decided that the right to protect a person’s private life takes precedence over a person’s right to be tried in public.
The press and the general public were requested to leave the court.
What happened to Julie Van Espen?
23-year-old Julie Van Espen disappeared on 4 May 2019, a Saturday evening, after leaving her parents’ home in Schilde on her bike. She was bound for Antwerp where she was set to meet up with girlfriends. She never arrived.
Police, family, and friends searched for Julie along the banks of the Albert Canal where her phone signal was last detected. The police Missing Persons’ Unit was involved in the search. Soon blood-stained clothes and a bike basket were recovered from a meadow. CCTV footage showed a man with a large backpack carrying a bike basket and other items in the locality. With still no trace of the missing woman the general public were alerted and images of the man with the backpack are circulated. He is identified as Steve Bakelmans. He was later arrested at Leuven Station.
Meanwhile a boat equipped with a sonar had detected Julie’s body in the Albert Canal.
The accused
Steve Bakelmans confessed to Julie Van Espen’s murder explaining that she forcefully resisted when he raped her.
Bakelmans is no stranger to Belgian justice. He was convicted of a series of minor offences including theft, threatening behaviour, and traffic offences, but in 2004 he is sentenced to 4 years in gaol for rape.
In 2016 after his release Bakelmans violently raped his former girlfriend. He was convicted the following year. Prosecutors seek his immediate detention, but he was released. Two years later the Antwerp appeal court ruled in the matter, but by then, for Julie it was too late.