Julie Van Espen murder trial to be held behind closed doors

In the motivation for its decision to hold the trail of Steve Bakelmans (41) behind closed doors, the court says that the fact that Julie Van Espen (23) was raped before she was murdered means that a lot of personal information about the victim will be discussed during the course of the trial.

Set against this is the fundamental right to be tried in public. However, the court decided that the right to protect a person’s private life takes precedence over a person’s right to be tried in public.

The press and the general public were requested to leave the court.