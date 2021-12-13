New Belgian research ship arrives at Zeebrugge

The brand-new scientific vessel Belgica has arrived at what will be its home port for the first time. The new Belgica docked at the West Flemish port of Zeebrugge on Monday morning. It took almost two years to build the ship that replaced a previous Belgian scientific research vessel that was also called Belgica. The new Belgica is 4 times the size of its predecessor and is filled to the rafters with high-tech equipment. 26 scientists will be able to work on board the ship in a total of 10 modern laboratories.