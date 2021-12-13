Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care falls for the first time since the onset of the 4th wave

During the week from 3 to 9 December an average of 13,984 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is a fall of 20% on the average for the previous week. During the same period a total of 670,703 coronavirus tests were carried out of which 110,474 were positive. This gives a positivity rate of 16.5%.

According to the figures, the number of hospital admissions of people with COVID-19 is also down. During the week from 6 to 12 December an average of 271 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. On Sunday there were 3,277 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals, a fall of around 9.5% on the number just 10 days ago.

Of those hospitalised 827 are in intensive care, a fall of 12 on the previous day. However, this is still 23 more than there were 10 days ago.

Saturday’s Sciensano report showed a slight fall in the number of people with COVID-19 that are dying each day (47/day). Since the onset of the pandemic 27,504 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

According to figures from Sciensano based on data from the second half of October, the chance of dying after having contracted coronavirus and having been hospitalised is 8 times lower among those that have been vaccinated.

So far 8,862,250 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 77% of the total population. 8,731,871 people have been fully immunised (76% of the total population). Meanwhile, 2,482,132 people have received an additional so-called “booster jab”. This is 22% of the whole population of Belgium.