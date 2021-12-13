Union still top, Beerschot fall further into the abyss
It was another exciting weekend of football in the Belgian first Division. Sporting Charleroi are in 6th place in the table thanks to a 1-0 home win against KV Oostende on Friday evening.
On Saturday KV Kortrijk enjoyed a 2-1 home victory against OH Leuven. Beerschot’s relegation worries worsened after a 1-0 defeat away at KAS Eupen. Cercle Brugge’s recent good form continued with a 1-2 win away at Sint-Truiden. An impressive RSC Anderlecht soundly beat RFC Seraing 0-5.
On Sunday in an at times bad-tempered, but nevertheless exciting game, Standard de Liège beat Royal Antwerp FC 2-3. The league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise (photo above) maintained their 4-point lead at the top with a 2-0 home win against KV Mechelen.
On Sunday evening AA Gent’s recent run of good form continued with a 1-0 win against KRC Genk. In the last match of the weekend Club Brugge soudly beat Zulte Waregem 3-0. Zulte Waregem are now second to bottom.
The league table after 18 games
1.Union Saint-Gilliose – 40 points
2.Club Brugge – 36 points
3.Royal Antwerp FC – 33 points
4.RSC Anderlecht – 31 points
5.KAA Gent – 30 points
6.Sporting Charleroi – 29 points
7.KV Mechelen – 27 points
8.KAS Eupen – 25 points
9.KV Kortrijk – 25 points
10.Standard de Liège – 23 points
11.KRC Genk – 22 points
12.Sint-Truiden – 21 points
13.KV Oostende – 20 points
14.OH Leuven – 20 points
15.RFC Seraing – 19 points
16. Cercle Brugge – 19 points
17.Zulte Waregem – 17 points
18.Beerschot – 9 points