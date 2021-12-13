Union still top, Beerschot fall further into the abyss

On Saturday KV Kortrijk enjoyed a 2-1 home victory against OH Leuven. Beerschot’s relegation worries worsened after a 1-0 defeat away at KAS Eupen. Cercle Brugge’s recent good form continued with a 1-2 win away at Sint-Truiden. An impressive RSC Anderlecht soundly beat RFC Seraing 0-5.

On Sunday in an at times bad-tempered, but nevertheless exciting game, Standard de Liège beat Royal Antwerp FC 2-3. The league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise (photo above) maintained their 4-point lead at the top with a 2-0 home win against KV Mechelen.

On Sunday evening AA Gent’s recent run of good form continued with a 1-0 win against KRC Genk. In the last match of the weekend Club Brugge soudly beat Zulte Waregem 3-0. Zulte Waregem are now second to bottom.