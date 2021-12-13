Van Aert victorious in the snow of Val Di Sole
The Fleming Wout van Aert continued his strong start to the cyclocross season by extending his winning streak to three in a row at Val di Sole. The 27-year-old from Herentals in Antwerp Province finished Sunday’s race almost a minute clear of fellow Fleming Michael Vanthourenhout. The British rider Tom Pidcock was 40 seconds behind him and took third place.
Speaking after his win Wout Van Aert told journalists “We have seen a lot of spectacle. This is sport at the highest level and in a great location. This race has proven that you can do cyclocross anywhere."
Van Aert had clearly enjoyed his day in the snow. "In a park in a big city, but also in the mountains. We have proven that. It's great that I was able to experience it and that I'm part of it.
He added that he has a busy time ahead “I'll ride a full Christmas period with almost all the races. In any case, this was a good start to the season and I hope for a good remainder of the season"
The result
1. Wout van Aert (Bel), in 59-27
2. Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel), at 49 seconds
3. Tom Pidcock (GBr), at 1-28
4. Eli Iserbyt (Bel), at 1-44
5. Quinten Hermans (Bel), at 2-15
6. Niels Vandeputte (Bel), at 2-16
7. Kevin Kuhn (CH), at 2-29
8. Daan Soete (Bel), at 2-46
9. Toon Vandebosch (Bel), at 3-36
10. Corné van Kessel (Ned), at 3-52