Van Aert victorious in the snow of Val Di Sole

Speaking after his win Wout Van Aert told journalists “We have seen a lot of spectacle. This is sport at the highest level and in a great location. This race has proven that you can do cyclocross anywhere."

Van Aert had clearly enjoyed his day in the snow. "In a park in a big city, but also in the mountains. We have proven that. It's great that I was able to experience it and that I'm part of it.

He added that he has a busy time ahead “I'll ride a full Christmas period with almost all the races. In any case, this was a good start to the season and I hope for a good remainder of the season"