COVID-19: all key indicators edge lower

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 10 December, 13,315 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 22% on the week.

In the week to 13 December on average 270 patients a day were hospitalised.

3,382 patients are currently in hospital with Covid 838 patients are in intensive care.

In the week to 10 December on average 46 deaths a day were linked to Covid. That’s a fall of 6% on the week. Since the start of the pandemic 27,631 deaths have been linked to Covid.

In the week to 10 December 650,000 tests were carried out 16.3% of tests come back positive.

2,689,901 people have had a booster or third jab. 76% of the population is fully vaccinated.