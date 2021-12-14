COVID-19: all key indicators edge lower
Figures from the Belgian health science institute Sciensano show a further fall in new cases and hospitalisations, and deaths.
On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 10 December, 13,315 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 22% on the week.
In the week to 13 December on average 270 patients a day were hospitalised.
3,382 patients are currently in hospital with Covid 838 patients are in intensive care.
In the week to 10 December on average 46 deaths a day were linked to Covid. That’s a fall of 6% on the week. Since the start of the pandemic 27,631 deaths have been linked to Covid.
In the week to 10 December 650,000 tests were carried out 16.3% of tests come back positive.
2,689,901 people have had a booster or third jab. 76% of the population is fully vaccinated.