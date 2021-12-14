Excess mortality is back but lower than in earlier waves

Abnormal mortality rates have been our lot since the pandemic started but in the summer months of 2021 mortality levels returned to the ten-year average. However, excess mortality rates returned in October and are still with us.

Excess mortality levels are almost exclusively linked to Covid. The first and second corona waves claimed many lives. Deaths are much lower during the third and fourth waves. Last year at the height of the second wave Belgium notched up between 200 and 300 deaths a day. Today the figure is closer to 50 even though virus circulation levels are higher and there are fewer restrictions.

Figures show people dying from corona today are usually (vaccinated) elderly with underlying health issues or unvaccinated young people.

Biostatistician Geert Molenberghs says vaccines work. He points to countries like Romania and Bulgaria where vaccination levels are lower and deaths during peaks are ten times higher than in Belgium.

What 2022 will bring is unclear. “Not enough is known about the omicron variant” says Molenberghs. “Will it lead to more or fewer deaths? We will have to wait, and see.”