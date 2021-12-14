Key figure in Belgium’s biggest football scandal speaks to VRT

Operation Zero is a major investigation into wrongdoing in Belgian football. It started with 40 raids on 10 October 2018. Football manager Herman Van Holsbeeck, trainer Ivan Leko and referee Bart Vertenten were all arrested. The investigation centred on match-fixing and financial fraud.

Three weeks ago, federal prosecutors struck a deal with Veljkovic. In return for a lower sentence the former agent allowed detectives to see his accounts.

In his interview Veljkovic makes it clear he is unwilling to take all the blame. He names thirty names that VRT all gave an opportunity to respond. Many decided not to do so.

Nothing the former football agent says in his interview is new to the police, but many facts will enter the public domain for the first time.

“It’s now up to the judicial authorities to decide which board members, managers, trainers, refs and players to charge” says VRT football analyst Peter Vandenbempt. “A judge will then be able to decide who is guilty of what”.