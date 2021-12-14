Police swoop on Anderlecht district

The operation centred on the Peterbos neighbourhood that in many people’s minds is associated with drug and illegal weapons trafficking.

Local police received the support of specialised units as well as officers from other Brussels police zones.

The operation follows a similar series of raids last November when over thirty people were arrested. Police seized just under ten kilos of cannabis, 400 grams of cocaine and 180,000 euros in cash at that time. Weapons were also found.

“Today’s operation is the second phase” said Sarah Frederickx of the Brussels South Police Zone. “Since the last operation several persons, who were not arrested at that time, have now entered the picture”.