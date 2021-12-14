Scarlet ibis spotted in Limburg

The scarlet ibis is feeling comfortable in a tree outside pub De Peerdenposterij, which is located near the Gerhagen nature area.

A scarlet ibis was spotted in Bilzen (Limburg) last September but it’s unclear whether the same bird is involved. The news has whetted the curiosity of local bird spotter Willy Vanwesemael.

“It’s a shame it’s already dark” he told Limburg Radio. “I hope it stays for a few days. I’m going to take a look early tomorrow!”