“90 cases of omicron in Belgium”

The ECDC tally shows 2,629 cases across the EU and the EEA. Norway that includes presumed cases in its figures counted the highest number (1,498). Denmark recorded 310 cases, France 170, and Germany 102. With 90 cases Belgium comes home in fifth position.

In the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, and Spain the variant is already circulating in the community.

Elsewhere 7,521 cases have been recorded in 53 countries.