‘Pfizer for kids’ arrives in Belgium

As children weigh less the doses are smaller. The producer has also changed the composition to ensure children suffer less from reactions including a stiff arm. Pfizer for children vials will have a yellow top to make them easily identifiable.

Belgian health ministers meet on Monday to decide the shape of the vaccine roll-out for kids. They will take into account the advice delivered by the High Council for Health that will arrive on Thursday at the latest.

The first under 12s could be offered the vaccine in January.

It was at the end of November that the European Medicines Agency OKed Pfizer for kids.

Later tonight Belgian health ministers are meeting to decide on shortening the lapse of time between second and third (booster) jabs for people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The ministers will decide how to speed up the booster programme.