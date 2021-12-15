COVID-19: fewer than 13,000 new cases a day recorded on average

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 11 December, 12,963 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 23% on the week.

In the week to14 December on average 263 patients a day were hospitalised.

3,258 patients are currently in hospital with Covid – down 8% on the week. 815 patients are in intensive care – The figure is unchanged on the week.

In the week to 11 December on average 46 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 5% down on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 27,631 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average over 90,100 tests are carried out each day in the week to 11 December 16.1% of tests come back positive – a slight decrease.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.93. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 93 and the epidemic is no longer widening.

2,785,955 people have had a booster or third jab. That’s 24% of over 12s. 76% of the population is fully vaccinated.