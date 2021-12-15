Former football agent reveals his fraudulent practices

Experts quizzed by VRT reveal a couple of bank accounts at an amenable branch, a raft of corporations based in countries where taxes are low and checks irregular and a strong network were sufficient as a starters’ kit for a football agent with bad intentions.

Veljkovic told VRT’s Pano how he used false contracts and constructions in Cyprus and Montenegro to help clubs, board members and coaches to evade taxes.

Veljkovic speaks of a club manager and financial director who used an account in his father’s name to park undeclared monies. He relates how on one instance they left with 400,000 euros. Veljkovic didn’t ask what the money was for.

The former agent explains how for years he drew up false scouting contracts for several clubs. The contracts were paid using corporations based abroad even tough no services were ever rendered. The cash ended up at a bank branch in Genk (Limburg) where it was collected no questions asked.

Part and parcel of the agent’s job were also providing gifts following transfers and organising a discount from a car dealer.