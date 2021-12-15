One death and three injured after building collapses on construction site
A building on a construction site in Sint-Gillis (Brussels) has partially collapsed. One person is dead, and three others are seriously injured.
The incident happened on a building site on the Waterloosesteenweg this morning.
It was around 7:45 AM that fire-fighters were called to the scene. On arrival fire service officers established that four people were buried under the rubble. Three workmen were taken to hospital. Two others managed to escape the building unscathed. One person was dead at the scene.