Strike at Brussels Airlines next Monday

It’s expected the strike will have a major impact on fights. The union is giving plenty of prior notice to allow passengers to make alternative arrangements or rebook.

The strike comes at a busy time for the airline and at the start of the Christmas holiday that has been brought forward by a week to tackle Covid.

The management is surprised by the strike as “social talks were just heading in the right direction” and has condemned it.

Cabin crews and pilots are joining the protest that starts Monday at 5AM. The unions say Brussels Airlines staff are “highly motivated” to strike. Major disruption is expected, but it’s unclear how many flights will be cancelled.

Until now unions have staged small often symbolic protests about work pressure in order to spare the travelling public. The unions say staff dissatisfaction has reached such heights walk-outs were on the cards.

Trade unionist Olivier Van Camp says passengers are not the target. The unions are also eager to dispatch a signal to Germany and the Belgian flag carrier’s German parent company Lufthansa.