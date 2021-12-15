World’s smallest book sold for 3,500 euro in Brussels

The work contains seven versions of the Lord’s Prayer and had been valued at between one thousand and 1,500 euros. However, it fetched more than double that when it went under the hammer at Arenberg Auction in Brussels.



The book that no bigger than the sixth of a thumbnail is bound in leather. The printing is microscopic explains auctioneer Henri Godts: “You can read the text, but you need a magnifying glass”.

It is German Johannes Gutenberg, who is credited with inventing printing in the West. Around 1450 he started using individual letters to print books on paper.

The tome isn’t unique. The Gutenberg Museum was in need of cash to pay for reconstruction work after the war and decided to accept the technical challenge of publishing this minute book. Several hundred copies were printed.

Books are accepted as miniatures if they measure 7 cm or less. The US and Europe boasts many collectors, but the size of the present tome means it’s an exceptional specimen.

“The copy has been in a collection for dozens of years and is kept in a jewel box as if it were a gem. You could even incorporate it into a transparent jewel and wear it around your neck, if you so wish” says Godts.