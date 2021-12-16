“Boosters for everybody that qualifies in January”

The programme is being speeded up and in January 2.5 million people will qualify for an extra dose.

Between 700,000 and 800,000 jabs will go into arms each and every week in Flanders in January. The speed at which vaccines are being administered is unprecedented. The figures are 100,000 above the levels seen in July, at the height of the vaccination campaign until now.

A further 500,000 jabs will be planned - if not administered - this year.

Vaccination centres will expand existing infrastructure and staffing in order to invite as many people as possible to get jabbed.

Local care providers and local authorities will be called on to provide solutions to local capacity requirements that may differ from place to place.

The speeding up of the programme has the goal of erecting a dam against omicron variant that is more contagious than previous variants and is expected to become dominant soon. The speeding up of the programme will above all benefit under 60s.

81% of over 65s have already had their booster. Among over 60s the figure is over 20%.