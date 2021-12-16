“Primark victim of scalping”

The Francophone broadcaster RTL Info reports sandwich toasters displaying the Mickey Mouse logo, Christmas decorations and cuddly toys with Disney themes are out of stock in the southern city.

People involved in scalping often concentrate on products that cannot be resupplied by the wholesaler. The practice also exists in the entertainment industry where people eager to make a fast buck buy up tickets for popular concerts.

Gino Van Ossel, professor retail management at the Vlerick Business School, points to what happened last year when there were PlayStation supply issues due to the pandemic. The company had made a lot of publicity and any stocks that ended up in the shops were quickly bought and resold online at a profit.

Prof Van Ossel says scalping can easily be avoided if retailers limit the number of products each customer can buy. However, stores have even been known to speculate on scalping happening and only supply exclusive, sharply priced items to a limited number of stores.

At clothes store H&M this led to large crowds at the door and was seen in the industry as a publicity stunt.