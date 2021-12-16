COVID-19: all figures lower

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 12 December, 12,672 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is down 24% on the week.

In the week to 15 December on average 254 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 11% on the week.

3,120 patients are currently in hospital with Covid – down 11% on the week. 804 patients are in intensive care – down 3% on the week.

In the week to 12 December on average 45 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 11% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 27,729 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average over 89,300 tests are carried out each day in the week to 11 December – an 18% decrease on the week. 15.8% of tests come back positive – a 1.1% increase on the week.

Belgium’s Reproduction number stands at 0.91 and has fallen back 1%. A hundred sick people pass the virus on to 91 and the epidemic is no longer widening.

2,898,647 people have had a booster or third jab. 76% of the population is fully vaccinated.