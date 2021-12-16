Human arm found along Schelde towpath

The walker made the lugubrious find last week. The post-mortem conducted by a police physician revealed that the arm displayed several injuries inflicted after the owner’s death. The injuries are thought to have been inflicted by a ship’s propeller.

Detectives have established the arm has been in water for quite some time. They think an animal may have brought the limb on land as it also displays tooth marks.

Who the arm belongs too is still quite a mystery. Detectives are comparing the DNA with that of several mispers. A Frenchman thought to have been in Belgium at the time of his disappearance is believed to be a likely candidate, but prosecutors are not ruling out other scenarios.