Economic growth at a near standstill during the 4th quarter

The National Bank of Belgium’s figures state that growth during the last quarter of 2021 has been just +0.2%. A similar figure is forecast for the first quarter of 2022.

However, the National Bank’s economist Geert Langenus says that the slowdown in growth will be temporary, and growth will pick up again during the spring of 2022. The National Bank of Belgium forecasts economic growth of 2.6% of GDP in 2022 with growth figures of 2.4% and 1.6% respectively in 2023 and 2024.

An important motor for growth in our economy is spending by families that in turn will be fuelled by increased purchasing power. Due to wages in Belgium being pegged to inflation purchasing power is forecast to rise 1.9% in 2022 and 2.7% during 2023.

Since the start of the year the Belgian employment market has seen a net job creation of an average of 30,000 jobs per quarter. This is forecast to fall back to 10,000 jobs per quarter next year.

The NBB’s Governor Pierre Wunsch repeated his warning about the state of the public finances. If there is no change in the coming years, the budget deficit will stand at around 4%. “While this isn’t dramatic, it also isn’t comfortable".