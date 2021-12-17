Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care falls bellow 800

During the week from 7 to 13 December an average of 11,695 positive coronavirus test results were recorded each day. This is 27% down on the figures for the previous week (30 November – 6 December).

During the week from 7 to 13 December an average of 87,484 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 18% down on the previous week. Of those tested 15.4% tested positive for coronavirus, a fall of 1.4 percentage points on the previous week.

The number of hospital admissions is down too. During the week from 10 to 16 December an average of 235 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This is a fall of 17% on the average for the previous week. On Thursday a total of 2,971 COVID-19 patients were being cared for in the country’s hospitals, a fall of 14% on a week ago. Of these 789 are in intensive care, down 5% on this time last week.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying is also down. During the week from 7 to 13 December an average of 45 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 8% fewer than during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 27,763 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) stands at 0.86. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect an average of a further 86 others.

Sciensano figures show that vaccinated people that are hospitalised are 8 times less likely to die of COVID-19 than those that have not been vaccinated.

So far, 8,876,959 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is more than 77% of the entire population. Of these 8,754,818 (76%) have been fully immunised and 3,019,303 (26%) have already receive an additional “booster” jab.