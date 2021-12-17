Toddler dies at Flemish Brabant crèche
A 16-month-old child has died at a crèche in the Flemish Brabant town of Aarschot. The tragedy happened on Thursday afternoon. Initial indications rule out any foul-play. The emergency services were called to the crèche at around 4pm on Thursday. Attempts were made to revive the 16-month-old toddler and the infant was rushed to Leuven University Hospital. However, the child died at the hospital latter on Thursday evening.
The Judicial Authorities launched an investigation into the toddler’s death.
The initial results of the investigation appear to rule out any question of foul play. A police surgeon will carry out an autopsy later on Friday in order to ascertain the precise cause of the child’s death.