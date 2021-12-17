Toddler dies at Flemish Brabant crèche

A 16-month-old child has died at a crèche in the Flemish Brabant town of Aarschot. The tragedy happened on Thursday afternoon. Initial indications rule out any foul-play. The emergency services were called to the crèche at around 4pm on Thursday. Attempts were made to revive the 16-month-old toddler and the infant was rushed to Leuven University Hospital. However, the child died at the hospital latter on Thursday evening.