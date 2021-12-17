Union retain 4-point lead, RSC Anderlecht and Cercle Brugge continue their good runs

On Wednesday there were wins for KV Mechelen, the league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise and second-placed Club Brugge. The match between Standard de Liège and Beerschot that had been planned for Wednesday was postponed.

On Thursday Royal Antwerp FC beat KAS Eupen and there was a much-needed win for KRC Genk that fought back to take all 3 points from their home game against Sporting Charleroi.