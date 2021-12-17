Sports
Union retain 4-point lead, RSC Anderlecht and Cercle Brugge continue their good runs

All but 2 of the 18 Belgian First Division clubs were in midweek action this week. On Tuesday evening Cercle Brugge pulled further away from relegation danger with a home win against Seraing. RSC Anderlecht’s victory against Sint-Truiden sees them end the week in 4th place. Also on Tuesday KV Kortrijk took all three points from there trip to KV Oostende. 

On Wednesday there were wins for KV Mechelen, the league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise and second-placed Club Brugge. The match between Standard de Liège and Beerschot that had been planned for Wednesday was postponed. 

On Thursday Royal Antwerp FC beat KAS Eupen and there was a much-needed win for KRC Genk that fought back to take all 3 points from their home game against Sporting Charleroi.

The results

Cercle Brugge 2 – 0 RFC Seraing

RSC Anderlecht 2 – 0 Sint-Truiden

KV Oostende 0 – 2 KV Kortrijk

KV Mechelen 4 – 3 KAA Gent

Zulte Waregem 0 – 2 Union Saint-Gilloise

Standard de Liège postponed Beerschot

OH Leuven 1 – 4 Club Brugge

Royal Antwerp FC 4 – 2 KAS Eupen

KRC Genk 4 – 2 Sporting Charleroi

The league table after 19 games

1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 43 points

2.Club Brugge – 39 points

3.Royal Antwerp FC – 36 points

4.RSC Anderlecht – 34 points

5.KAA Gent – 30 points

6.KV Mechelen – 30 points

7.Sporting Charleroi – 29 points

8.KV Kortrijk – 28 points

9.KRC Genk – 25 points

10.KAS Eupen - 25 points

11. Standard de Liège – 23 points*

12.Cercle Brugge – 22 points

13. Sint-Truiden – 21 points

14.KV Oostende – 20 points

15.OH Leuven – 20 points

16.Seraing – 19 points

17.Zulte Waregem – 17 points

18.Beerschot – 9 points*

*=18 games played

