Union retain 4-point lead, RSC Anderlecht and Cercle Brugge continue their good runs
All but 2 of the 18 Belgian First Division clubs were in midweek action this week. On Tuesday evening Cercle Brugge pulled further away from relegation danger with a home win against Seraing. RSC Anderlecht’s victory against Sint-Truiden sees them end the week in 4th place. Also on Tuesday KV Kortrijk took all three points from there trip to KV Oostende.
On Wednesday there were wins for KV Mechelen, the league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise and second-placed Club Brugge. The match between Standard de Liège and Beerschot that had been planned for Wednesday was postponed.
On Thursday Royal Antwerp FC beat KAS Eupen and there was a much-needed win for KRC Genk that fought back to take all 3 points from their home game against Sporting Charleroi.
The results
Cercle Brugge 2 – 0 RFC Seraing
RSC Anderlecht 2 – 0 Sint-Truiden
KV Oostende 0 – 2 KV Kortrijk
KV Mechelen 4 – 3 KAA Gent
Zulte Waregem 0 – 2 Union Saint-Gilloise
Standard de Liège postponed Beerschot
OH Leuven 1 – 4 Club Brugge
Royal Antwerp FC 4 – 2 KAS Eupen
KRC Genk 4 – 2 Sporting Charleroi
The league table after 19 games
1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 43 points
2.Club Brugge – 39 points
3.Royal Antwerp FC – 36 points
4.RSC Anderlecht – 34 points
5.KAA Gent – 30 points
6.KV Mechelen – 30 points
7.Sporting Charleroi – 29 points
8.KV Kortrijk – 28 points
9.KRC Genk – 25 points
10.KAS Eupen - 25 points
11. Standard de Liège – 23 points*
12.Cercle Brugge – 22 points
13. Sint-Truiden – 21 points
14.KV Oostende – 20 points
15.OH Leuven – 20 points
16.Seraing – 19 points
17.Zulte Waregem – 17 points
18.Beerschot – 9 points*
*=18 games played