Cloud and some mist during the weekend
The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) forecasts cloudy weather for much of the country during the rest of the weekend. Saturday afternoon will remain cloudy with low cloud in most areas that are north of the rivers Sambre and Meuse. To the south of the rivers Sambre and Meuse there will be some clear spells. It will remain dry in most areas. However, it mist could remain at some locations. Temperatures on Saturday will reach a maximum of between 5°C and 9°C.
Saturday evening and Saturday night will be dull will low cloud. There could be some localised drizzle and mist in some areas. Temperatures will fall to 3°C on the High Fens and 8°C in Flanders.
Sunday will be dull with the possibility of mist and fog. It will remain cloudy throughout the day with some showers of light rain or drizzle. Maximum temperatures will range from 4°C to 8°C depending on your location.
Monday will start off with wide-spread low cloud. However, the skies will gradually clear and there will be some bright spells. Temperatures will reach a maximum of between 1°C on the High Fens and 6°C in coastal areas.
It will become cooler from Tuesday with maximum temperatures reaching no higher than 3°C. There will be regular bright spells. Localised mist will be present in some areas.