Coronavirus figures continue to fall

During the week from 8 to 14 December an average of 10,974 positive coronavirus test results were registered each day. This is a fall of 29% on the figures for the previous week (1 to 6 December).

During the same period an average of 85,068 coronavirus tests were carried out each day, a fall of 17% on the average number of tests carried out during the previous week. Of those tested between 7 and 14 December 14.9% tested positive for coronavirus. This is down 1.9 percentage points down on the positivity rate during the previous week.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are requiring hospital treatment is down too. During the week from 11 to 17 December the country’s hospitals reported an average 220 admissions of COVID-19 patients each day. This is down 22% on the figures for the previous week. On Friday Belgium’s hospitals reported that they had 2,834 patients with COVID-19. This is 16% on the figures from a week ago. Of those hospitalised 761 are in intensive care, a fall of 9% on this time last week.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying is down too. During the week from 8 to 14 December an average of 44 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 8% down on the figures from the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 27,895 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 0.82. This means that on average every 100 people with the virus infect a further 82 others.

Meanwhile, 8,879,748 people in Belgium have received at least 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine. 8,759,422 people have been fully immunised. This is 76% of the entire population. 3,134,336 people have received an additional “booster” jab. This is 27% of the population.