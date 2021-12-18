FDA gives East Flemish firm all clear to launch myasthenia gravis drug in the US

The FDA approved Vyvgart for use as an orphan drug. The Head of Neuroscience at the FDA Billy Dunn said that “There are considerable unfulfilled medical needs for people living with myasthenia gravis. Today’s approval is an important step towards being able to offer new therapeutic possibilities to patients”.

The FDA’s approval had been eagerly awaited, although the expectation had been that Argenx would receive the all-clear from US Food and Drug Administration. Argenx is now looking into whether Efgartigimod can be used for treatment of other auto-immune diseases.

Some analysts believes that it could produce a potential turnover of as much as 5 billion dollars per annum. The Ghent biotech company is currently awaiting the approval of the EMA and the Japanese authorities for the use of Efgartigimod in the EU and Japan.

