Green Deputy PM says that reactors might remain operational beyond 2025
The Flemish green Deputy Prime Minister in Belgium’s Federal Government Petra De Sutter has told VRT News that if security of supply necessitates it the government could decide to extend the life of two of the country’s nuclear reactors beyond 2025. Speaking in an interview with VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’, Ms De Sutter said that although the preference of the Federal Government is to ensure that all the country’s nuclear reactors have been closed by 2025, two of the reactors may remain open beyond this if sufficient electricity production capacity is not yet available by then.
A decision on the closure of all of Belgium's nuclear reactors is due to be taken next week or at the very latest before the end of year. Although the plan is for all the country’s nuclear reactors to have been closed by 2025 uncertainty remains about how their electricity production capacity will be replaced.
The refusal to grant permission for a gas-fired power station in the Flemish Brabant town of Vilvoorde has fuelled uncertainty about whether security of supply can be ensured if all the reactors cease production. Petra De Sutter’s party the Flemish greens is in favour of closing the reactors. However, Ms De Sutter admits that the uncertainty caused by the refusal to grant permission for the gas-fired power station in Vilvoorde means that a “Plan B” will also being considered.
"Plan A still involves complete closure. However, if uncertainty remains about supply Plan B will be put on the table as is stated in the coalition agreement”.
Plan B involves a continuation of electricity production at the two newest reactors beyond 2025. However, this scenario too creates uncertainty as a number of technical and legal issues will need to be resolved.
Ms De Sutter told VRT News that prolonging the life of the reactors could pose even greater security of supply issues than if they were to be closed as originally planned. .