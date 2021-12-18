Green Deputy PM says that reactors might remain operational beyond 2025

A decision on the closure of all of Belgium's nuclear reactors is due to be taken next week or at the very latest before the end of year. Although the plan is for all the country’s nuclear reactors to have been closed by 2025 uncertainty remains about how their electricity production capacity will be replaced.

The refusal to grant permission for a gas-fired power station in the Flemish Brabant town of Vilvoorde has fuelled uncertainty about whether security of supply can be ensured if all the reactors cease production. Petra De Sutter’s party the Flemish greens is in favour of closing the reactors. However, Ms De Sutter admits that the uncertainty caused by the refusal to grant permission for the gas-fired power station in Vilvoorde means that a “Plan B” will also being considered.

"Plan A still involves complete closure. However, if uncertainty remains about supply Plan B will be put on the table as is stated in the coalition agreement”.

Plan B involves a continuation of electricity production at the two newest reactors beyond 2025. However, this scenario too creates uncertainty as a number of technical and legal issues will need to be resolved.

Ms De Sutter told VRT News that prolonging the life of the reactors could pose even greater security of supply issues than if they were to be closed as originally planned. .