“Falling Delta Curve masks a rapidly-rising Omicron Curve”, biostatistician says

"The danger of the current situation is that the figures are falling, but under the radar the number of infections with the omicron variant is growing. We know from other countries that it starts slowly, but then rises very quickly. This will be the case here too”.

"The question of course remains of what this will mean for the hospitals. It is still not clear as to whether omicron makes people more ill”.

Dr Mesuere calls on all of us that haven't done so yet to get a booster jab as quickly as possible. “The booster jabs can make a big difference here. So go and you your third jab as quickly as possible, certainly if you are a member of a vulnerable group of often come into contact with people that are. If you’re meeting up with people during the festive season, ventilate wherever possible and take a self-test before”.