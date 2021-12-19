Coronavirus figures continue to fall

During the week from 9 to 15 December an average of 10,163 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 31% down on the average for the previous week (2 to 7 December). During the same period an average of 80,947 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. Of these 14.58% were positive.

The number of hospitalisations continues to fall. During the week from 12 to 18 December an average of 207 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals. This is down 25% on the figures for the previous week when an average of 276 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised each day.

There are now 2,651 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals, down 182 on yesterday’s figures. Of those hospitalised 766 are in intensive care. This is up 5 on yesterday’s figures, but down 73 on the 839 ICU patients with COVID-19 that were reported to be in Belgian hospitals last Sunday.

On Saturday Sciensano reported that the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stands at 0.82.

Meanwhile, the average number of deaths of people with COVID-19 during the week from 8 to 14 December was 44/day. This was down 8% on the previous week.

A full update of all the figures, including the progress of the vaccination programme, will be released on Tuesday.