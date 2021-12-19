Defence lawyer quits Julie Van Espen murder trial

Speaking on Saturday evening Marlies Vercammen said "I understand that the trial is taking place behind closed doors because otherwise details would be made public that would be unpleasant for the family. On the other hand, as rule a trial at the Court of Assis is held in public and a lot of information about this case has already appeared in the press”.

Ms Vercammen wouldn't elaborate on her other reasons for deciding to leave the defence team.

The Judge responsible for press relations at the Antwerp Court Jo Daenen told VRT News that Marlies Vercammeren had told the court of her decision on Thursday and that it won’t have impact on the trial.

"We are on schedule” Judge Daenen said. On Tuesday the suspect will be given the last word before the doors of the court reopen for the press and the general public. Dimitri de Beco (photo above, left) is now Steve Bakelmans’ sole defence barrister.