Man in critical condition after stabbing near Antwerp Central Station

The incident happened on the Koningin Astridplein. A fight between two men ended with one of the men pulling a knife and stabbing the second man in the face. The victim of the stabbing has yet to be identified. However, he is believed to be in Belgium illegally. He is now being treated for life-threatening injuries at an Antwerp hospital.

Police apprehended a suspect shortly after the stabbing took place. The suspect is also in Belgium illegally. He was under the influence of drink or drugs.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. A forensic team attended the scene to gather evidence.