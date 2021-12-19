Record number of electronic transactions on Saturday
With just a week to go before Christmas the shops were especially busy on Saturday as people went out looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for their family and friends. The company that operates the electronic payment system in Belgium Worldline reports that on Saturday just under 11.5 million electronic payments were made via its network.
On Saturday 18 December a total of 11,413,641 electronic payments were made. This is a new record.
More and more payments are being made electronically. All of the top 10 days for electronic transactions in Belgium have been in 2021.