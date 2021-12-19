Trouble flares after demonstration against coronavirus measures in Brussels

However, at around 4:15pm, after the demonstration had ended, a small group of troublemakers sought a confrontation with the police. Police officers that had assembled at one of the park’s exits were pelted with fireworks, glass bottles and branches. A total of 55 people were detained by police.

The police responded with teargas. However, this did little to calm the crowd that was attacking them. Previous anti-corona restriction demonstrations also ended in violence.

Around 3,500 people were at the demonstration in Brussels. Demonstrations against the measures in Antwerp, Genk (Limburg province) and Ostend (West Flanders) attracting just a handful of demonstrators.