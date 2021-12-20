Coronavirus: number of new infections falls below 10,000 per day

During the week from 10 to 16 December an average of 9,402 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is down 33% on the figures for the previous week.

During the week from 10 to 16 December an average of 77,906 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. Of those tested 14.02% tested positive.

The 7-day average for hospitalisations is down too. During the week from 13 to 19 December an average of 196 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. There are currently 2,611 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals. This is a fall of 37 on Sunday’s figures.

Of those hospitalised 746 patients are in intensive care. This is down 20 on Sunday’s figures and down 81 on the 827 patients with COVID-19 that were being cared for in the country’s ICU a week ago.

Sciensano will publish an update on the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus, the 7-day average for deaths of people with COVID-19 and the progress of the vaccination campaign on Tuesday morning.