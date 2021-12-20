Health Ministers give green light for the vaccination of children from the age of 5

The health ministers’ decision is the final step in the decision-making process. At the end of last month, the European Medicines Agency gave the green light. Later Belgium’s High Council for Health gave its approval to coronavirus jabs for young children. On Monday morning it was up to the various health ministers to make a final decision.

The Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) told VRT News that "The parents of all children (aged between 5 and 11) we be sent a letter inviting them to have their child vaccinated. Priority will be given to children with certain illnesses. This isn’t a large group, and we’ll will start straight away”.

Mr Vandenbroucke went on to say that the vaccination invitations for other children will be sent at the end of December and the beginning of January. They will not be given priority over the booster vaccines for adult.

"We will send out the invitations for the children while the booster vaccine campaign is running”.

Vaccination will not be mandatory an no corona passports, also known as Covid Safe Tickets (CST), will be issued to the children that are vaccinated.

The Flemish Health and Care Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) told VRT News that “This is an important decision. Just to be clear this is a modified vaccine manufactured specially for paediatric use. We will consult with paediatricians to decide which children will be vaccinated first".

Both Mr Vandenbroucke and Mr Beke are keen to stress that children rarely become seriously ill if they catch coronavirus. Nevertheless, it’s important that they are vaccinated as they can carry the virus and pass it on to their parents and grandparents.

“If we can reduce the circulation of the virus this will be good for the children themselves as it will mean that they will be able to go to school in a normal way”, Mr Beke said.