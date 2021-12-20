Night trains from Brussels to Berlin and Prague from next summer

The services to Berlin and Prague will be operated in collaboration with the Czech rail company RegioJet. The timetable for the thrice-weekly service was also announced. The service will depart from Brussels South Station at 7:22pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and call at Antwerp Central at 8:01pm. It will make several stops in The Netherlands and Germany, including Berlin and Dresden and continue to the Czech capital Prague where it will arrive at around 10am every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The return trip from Prague to Brussels will depart every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday evening, arriving in Antwerp at 8:47am and in Brussels at 9:54am the following morning.

Originally European Sleeper had planned for the service to run onwards from Brussels to Ghent, Bruges and Ostend. However, this idea has been shelved for the time being. The company says that it will be reconsidered sometime in 2023.

Also in 2023 European Sleeper hopes to launch a night train service that will link Brussels (and Amsterdam) will the Polish capital Warsaw. This will be done using the same train used for the Berlin/Prague service with the train being split into two en route somewhere in Germany. Part of the train would continue on to Prague with the other part continuing to Warsaw.

.