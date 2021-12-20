One in five coronavirus infections in Belgium are with the Omicron variant
Just under a month since the first case of the variant was detected here, the Omicron variant now accounts for 20% of all coronavirus infections in Belgium. The figures come from the Leuven University (KUL) clinical biologist Dr Emmanuel André and his colleague, the virologist Marc Van Ranst.
On Friday 17 December the Omicron variant account for one in ten coronavirus infections. The latest figures mean that the proportion of coronavirus infections that are with the Omicron variant has double in just three days.
On Monday evening the group of scientists that advises politicians on coronavirus policy GEMS will meet. Based on its assessment of the current epidemiological situation it will provide the federal, regional and language community governments with a list of recommendations ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of the Consultative Committee.