One in five coronavirus infections in Belgium are with the Omicron variant

On Friday 17 December the Omicron variant account for one in ten coronavirus infections. The latest figures mean that the proportion of coronavirus infections that are with the Omicron variant has double in just three days.

On Monday evening the group of scientists that advises politicians on coronavirus policy GEMS will meet. Based on its assessment of the current epidemiological situation it will provide the federal, regional and language community governments with a list of recommendations ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of the Consultative Committee.