Union extend their lead to 6 points
It was another eventful weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening KV Kortrijk secured a win away at RFC Seraing. On Saturday there were wins for KV Oostende, Zulte Waregem and KAA Gent, while the league leaders Union Saint-Gilliose came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Cercle Brugge. On Sunday the match between Club Brugge and RSC Anderlecht ended in a draw as did KRC Genk’s game against Royal Antwerp FC. Sporting Charleroi enjoyed a big win away at KAS Eupen and the final game of the weekend saw OH Leuven beat Standard de Liège.
The weekend’s results
RFC Seraing 0 – 2 KV Kortrijk
Beerschot 0 – 2 KV Oostende
Union Saint-Gilloise 3 – 2 Cercle Brugge
Zulte Waregem 3 – 2 KV Mechelen
KAA Gent 2 – 1 Sint-Truiden
Club Brugge 2 – 2 RSC Anderlecht
KAS Eupen 0 – 4 Sporting Charleroi
KRC Genk 1 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC
OH Leuven 2 – 1 Standard de Liège
The league table after 20 games
1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 46 points
2.Club Brugge – 40 points
3.Royal Antwerp FC – 37 points
4.RSC Anderlecht – 35 points
5.KAA Gent – 33 points
6.Sporting Charleroi – 32 points
7.KV Kortrijk – 31 points
8.KV Mechelen – 30 points
9.KRC Genk – 26 points
10.KAS Eupen – 25 points
11.KV Oostende – 23 points
12.Standard de Liège – 23 points
13.OH Leuven – 23 points
14.Cercle Brugge – 22 points
15.Sint-Truiden – 21 points
16.Zulte Waregem – 20 points
17.RFC Seraing – 19 points
18.Beerschot – 9 points