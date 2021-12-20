Sports

Union extend their lead to 6 points

It was another eventful weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening KV Kortrijk secured a win away at RFC Seraing. On Saturday there were wins for KV Oostende, Zulte Waregem and KAA Gent, while the league leaders Union Saint-Gilliose came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Cercle Brugge. On Sunday the match between Club Brugge and RSC Anderlecht ended in a draw as did KRC Genk’s game against Royal Antwerp FC. Sporting Charleroi enjoyed a big win away at KAS Eupen and the final game of the weekend saw OH Leuven beat Standard de Liège.

The weekend’s results

RFC Seraing 0 – 2 KV Kortrijk

Beerschot 0 – 2 KV Oostende

Union Saint-Gilloise 3 – 2 Cercle Brugge

Zulte Waregem 3 – 2 KV Mechelen

KAA Gent 2 – 1 Sint-Truiden

Club Brugge 2 – 2 RSC Anderlecht

KAS Eupen 0 – 4 Sporting Charleroi

KRC Genk 1 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC

OH Leuven 2 – 1 Standard de Liège

The league table after 20 games

1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 46 points

2.Club Brugge – 40 points

3.Royal Antwerp FC – 37 points

4.RSC Anderlecht – 35 points

5.KAA Gent – 33 points

6.Sporting Charleroi – 32 points

7.KV Kortrijk – 31 points

8.KV Mechelen – 30 points

9.KRC Genk – 26 points

10.KAS Eupen – 25 points

11.KV Oostende – 23 points

12.Standard de Liège – 23 points

13.OH Leuven – 23 points

14.Cercle Brugge – 22 points

15.Sint-Truiden – 21 points

16.Zulte Waregem – 20 points

17.RFC Seraing – 19 points

18.Beerschot – 9 points

 

 

 

