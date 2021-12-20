Union extend their lead to 6 points

It was another eventful weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening KV Kortrijk secured a win away at RFC Seraing. On Saturday there were wins for KV Oostende, Zulte Waregem and KAA Gent, while the league leaders Union Saint-Gilliose came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Cercle Brugge. On Sunday the match between Club Brugge and RSC Anderlecht ended in a draw as did KRC Genk’s game against Royal Antwerp FC. Sporting Charleroi enjoyed a big win away at KAS Eupen and the final game of the weekend saw OH Leuven beat Standard de Liège.