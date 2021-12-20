Vincent Kompany and his assistant racially abused by Club Brugge fans

"We were insulted and called brown apes during the whole game. There are a lot of people here that have given all they’ve got for their country...”, Vincent Kompany said. Both Club Brugge and Belgian professional football’s governing body the Pro League have strongly condemned the fan’s racist behaviour.

Win, lose or draw Vincent Kompany is usually always prepared to answer a string of questions from journalists at post-match press conferences. However, this was not the case on Sunday. Clearly distraught, Kompany answered just one question. In his answer he expressed his disgust at the behaviour of (some of) the Club Brugge fans during Sunday afternoon’s game.

"I am returning home disgusted and disappointed. The staff, the players and myself were insulted and called brown apes throughout the whole game. I have big issues with this, and I just want to be with my staff right now”, Vincent Kompany told the football channel Eleven Sport Pro League.

Not only Vincent Kompany, but others including his assistant Floribert Ngalula suffered racial abuse. However, this went unnoticed by match officials.

Vincent Kompany added "I know that things can be shouted in jest, but there are a lot of people that have given a lot to our country and have just come to play football. The match is not important to me now. I don’t want to become embroiled in a conflict with Club Brugge, but I just want to go home”.