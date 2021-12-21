Brussels to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 from Wednesday
The authorities in the Brussels-Capital Region have announced that the vaccination against coronavirus of children aged between 5 and 11 will get under way from tomorrow. Until the end of the month the vaccination programme for young children will be in a test phase with one of the capital’s large vaccination centre, Pacheco in the centre of Brussels, being used for the vaccination of young children.
The vaccination campaign proper will get under way in January. The announcement by the Brussels Health Inspectorate comes just a day after the various health ministers in Belgium gave the green light for the vaccination of children aged between 5 and 11 against coronavirus. The vaccination of young children gets under way at the Pacheco Vaccination Centre on Wednesday 22 December. It will be extended to the other vaccination centres and vaccination points across Brussels on Monday 10 January.
Parents that want their children to be vaccinated must first make an appointment either via the Bruvax website or by calling 02/2141919.
Modified Pfizer-vaccine
The children will be given a modified peadiatric version of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. This has been produced especially for younger children and has been given the all-clear for use by the European Medicines Agency. Like adults, children will require two doses of the Pfizer vaccine with an interval of three weeks between the first and second dose.
Vaccination is voluntary, although the Brussels Health Inspectorate says that it is advisable for children with underlying medical issues. The parents of these children will be sent invitations to make an appointment for their child during next the couple of weeks.
The Pacheco Vaccination Centre will be open for the vaccination of children aged between 5 and 11 every day from 9:30am until 5:30pm. A medical team will be on hand to answer any questions you might have.