Brussels to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 from Wednesday

The children will be given a modified peadiatric version of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. This has been produced especially for younger children and has been given the all-clear for use by the European Medicines Agency. Like adults, children will require two doses of the Pfizer vaccine with an interval of three weeks between the first and second dose.

Vaccination is voluntary, although the Brussels Health Inspectorate says that it is advisable for children with underlying medical issues. The parents of these children will be sent invitations to make an appointment for their child during next the couple of weeks.

The Pacheco Vaccination Centre will be open for the vaccination of children aged between 5 and 11 every day from 9:30am until 5:30pm. A medical team will be on hand to answer any questions you might have.