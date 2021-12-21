Coronavirus infections down by more than a third

During the week from 11 to 17 December an average of 8,635 positive coronavirus test results were recorded each day in Belgium. This is a fall of 35% on the average for the previous week (4 to 10 December).

During the week from 11 to 17 December an average of 75,400 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. This is down 19% on the previous week. Of those tested 13.4% tested positive for coronavirus, a fall of 2.9 percentage points on the positivity ratio for the previous week.

During the week from 11 to 17 December the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium stood at 0.79. This means that every 100 people with the various infected an average of a further 79 others.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are requiring hospital treatment is down too. During the week from 14 to 20 December an average of 190 people with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals each day. This is down 30% on the average number of hospital admissions reported each day during the previous week.

On Monday the country’s hospitals reported that they were caring for a total of 2,646 patients with COVID-19. This is 22% down on a week ago. Of those hospitalised 732 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, a fall of 13% of the number that were being cared for in ICUs this time last week. This is the first time since the end of last month that fewer than 750 COVID-19 patients are being treated on the intensive care wards of Belgian hospitals. During the week from 11 to 17 December an average of 38 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 19% on the deaths of people with COVID-19 during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 27,992 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

The chance that a person that has been vaccinated against COVID-19 (and is hospitalised) with die is 8 times lower than it is among those that have not been vaccinated. That’s according to data gathered by Sciensano during the latter half of October.

Meanwhile, 8,885,863 people in Belgium have received at least 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 77% of the whole population. Of these 8,767,729 (76%) are fully immunised and 3,369,238 (29% of the whole population) have already received an additional “booster” jab.