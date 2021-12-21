Experts’ advice to Consultative Committee leaked

Although it recommends tighter measures to curb the spread of the virus, GEMS doesn’t go as far as recommending a full lockdown like that which is currently in force in The Netherlands.

The list of recommendations is a kind of menu of suggestions for measures that the experts believe will reduce the circulation of the virus. The political leaders at Wednesday’s Consultative Committee meeting can decide to implement all, some or none of the measures suggested. Equally they could decide to implement (some of) the measures in a watered-down form.

Although the figures relating to the coronavirus pandemic are now falling, the Omicron variant of the virus is in the ascendancy. As yet little is known about the variant except that it is highly contagious. The country’s politicians' aim is to contain the spread of the Omicron variant sufficiently to ensure that schools can reopen as planned on Monday 10 January.