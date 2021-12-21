Economy
FLEMAL

Flemish house prices skyrocket

In only a year’s time the price of a home in Flanders has risen ten percent.  The rise affects detached residences, terrace houses as well as flats.

Colin Clapson

According to the Belgian Office of Statistics Statbel the median price of a semi or terrace house in Flanders in the third quarter of 2021 stood at 274,000 euros.  The median price is the price in the very middle of a data set with exactly half the houses priced for less and half for more. The figure is up 9.6% or 24,000 euros on the year. 

The median price for standalone houses rose even more sharply, up 10.9% or 37,000 taking the median price to 380,000 euros.

The median price for a flat rose 8.9% on the year taking it to 225,000 euros.

Big price differences between the Flemish provinces persist.  Flemish Brabant remains the priciest area, while Limburg is the most economical.

Knokke-Heist (West Flanders) remains the municipality with the highest median in Flanders: 727,500 euros.  Menen also in West Flanders offers the most attractive median price: 160,000 euros.

Figures for Belgium as a whole show similar increases in the median price.  The municipality with the highest median price for a house is Elsene in Brussels: 850,000 euros, while Froidchapelle in Hainault has the lowest median price: 82,000 euros.

