Flemish house prices skyrocket

According to the Belgian Office of Statistics Statbel the median price of a semi or terrace house in Flanders in the third quarter of 2021 stood at 274,000 euros. The median price is the price in the very middle of a data set with exactly half the houses priced for less and half for more. The figure is up 9.6% or 24,000 euros on the year.

The median price for standalone houses rose even more sharply, up 10.9% or 37,000 taking the median price to 380,000 euros.

The median price for a flat rose 8.9% on the year taking it to 225,000 euros.

Big price differences between the Flemish provinces persist. Flemish Brabant remains the priciest area, while Limburg is the most economical.

Knokke-Heist (West Flanders) remains the municipality with the highest median in Flanders: 727,500 euros. Menen also in West Flanders offers the most attractive median price: 160,000 euros.

Figures for Belgium as a whole show similar increases in the median price. The municipality with the highest median price for a house is Elsene in Brussels: 850,000 euros, while Froidchapelle in Hainault has the lowest median price: 82,000 euros.