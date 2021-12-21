Health Minister "Take additional measures as a precaution to avert a complete lockdown”

Speaking on VRT News’ daily current affairs programme ‘Terzake’, Mr Vandenbroucke said that although he didn’t wish to get ahead of himself it is clear that additional coronavirus measures will be needed as a precaution.

"If we don’t wish to end up in a complete lockdown, certainly as regards children and our personal lives, then I think that as a precaution, measures will have to be taken. We should edge on the side of caution”, the Federal Health Minister said.

Mr Vandenbroucke added that this should be the motivation for politicians and the population at large as “we once again swallow a bitter pill”.

"During a period of uncertainty, we should show solidarity and make the best of it. I’m thinking of children after the Christmas holidays. I would like the schools to be able to reopen and for classes to be taught in the normal way. We need to do everything we can to ensure that this can be done”, Mr Vandenbroucke said.