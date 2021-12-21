More take-home pay for those in work

Each month employers withhold a sum in withholding tax from the salaries they pay their employees. The withholding tax is a kind of prepayment on the employee’s final income tax bill. The final income tax bill is calculated on the basis of the information provided in the employee’s tax return that is filed during the spring of the following calendar year. Several months later the employee receives a statement from the Tax Department telling them how much they still owe or that the Tax Department owes them. By the end of the third month following them having received the tax statement the employee either has to settle their debt or is refunded for excess tax that they have paid.

Withholding tax is intended to be set at a level that is as close as possible to what an individual actually will have to pay in income tax. However, numerous fiscal reforms over the years have mean that a large portion of people that are in work are having too much withholding tax stopped. This means that their take-home pay is lower than it might have been if a (more or less) correct level of withholding tax had been withheld. In many cases it takes a year and a half before this is refunded.

Mr Van Petegem told ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ that "We are reforming the system to ensure that each wage slip doesn’t contain needlessly high sums paid to the state. This means more take-home pay each month rather than a refund many months later after your income tax has been calculated”.

The currently discrepancies will be put right gradually. In 2022 this will mean that on average those in work will see their take-home pay rise by 128 euro per annum (around 10 euro/month). This will increase to 209 euro/annum in 2023 and 243 euro/annum in 2024.

The changes do not mean that people with never either receive a bill from Tax Department if they haven’t pay enough or a refund if they have paid too much. Tax deductions for things such as pension saving funds and childcare costs will only be made when an individual’s tax return is dealt with by the Tax Department.