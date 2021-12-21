No shortage of Christmas spirit in Stevoort

This year the city authorities in Hasselt have distributed a total of 5,000 Christmas trees to help get the various districts of Hasselt looking seasonal. Of these 1,342 went to the Stevoort district. This is well over a quarter of the total. There is a Christmas tree in front of every house.

“I think that 99.9% of people in the area are participating”, Leen Polders said.

She added that “We have gone a step further in the Kozenstraat and we have decorated everything with sweets. There is a sweet factory and a train to take the sweets to their destination”.

Local children can take sweets out of the “sweet factory” in exchange for a donation to the local charity group Stevoort Solidair. Stevoort Solidair ensures that all the money raised goes to worthy causes.

The initiative has served to bring together the people of Stevoort in what are still difficult times. Ms Polders told the VRT that Solidair Stevoort (of which she is a member) has a WhatsApp group it uses to keep locals informed of its plans. She added that Stevoort is currently a sight to behold. “In every street there is a snowman with a warm message. You also see ‘we live here’ signs with the names of the people that live in the houses. My 16-year-old daughter brought it to my attention that some neighbours have only got to know each other thanks to the signs”.

Leen Polders says that everyone is welcome to come and visit the winter wonderland that is Stevoort and that Stevoort Solidiar has devised a 3.65km snowman walk through the district for those wishing to visit on foot.