27% of corona cases are omicron

André says that the number of omicron infections doubled in two days’ time.

On 17 December 10% of cases were omicron; on Monday the figure had risen to 20%. Yesterday it stood at 27%.

The week-on-week average number of cases of all types of coronavirus is still falling but yesterday for the first time in months the number of new cases recorded on one day rose again. Experts had expected this and had warned this would happen: the rapid advance of omicron means the total number of cases will once again rise.