Belgian movie shortlisted for Oscar Best International Film

“Playground” is the work of Brussels director Laura Wandel. It tells Nora’s story. When Nora starts primary school, she notices how her big brother Abel is pestered on the playground. Nora’s dad would like her to speak up, while her brother wants her to stay quiet. It’s a heart-rending choice as Nora is eager to make friends.

“Playground” is among 15 movies to be shortlisted. Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences can now cast their votes. Five nominations will be announced on 8 February. The Oscar award ceremony is pencilled in for 27 March 2022.